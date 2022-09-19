Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $34.22. 4,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

