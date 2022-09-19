IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.32. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.92. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.