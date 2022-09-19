IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in agilon health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in agilon health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,239 shares in the last quarter.

AGL traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock worth $289,930,994 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

