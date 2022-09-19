IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 179,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. First Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Performance

First Bank stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.