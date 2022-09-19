IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,016. The company has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.86. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

