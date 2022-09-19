IAM Advisory LLC Invests $11.35 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.40% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 186,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,360,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

