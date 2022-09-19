IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Intel by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. 255,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

