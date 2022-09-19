IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 5.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 591,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $857.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.32.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $622,107. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

