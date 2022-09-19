Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $197.47 on Monday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $453.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3,330.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

