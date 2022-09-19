iMe Lab (LIME) Price Up 2.1% This Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $161,172.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab launched on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official website is imem.app.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

