iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.11.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

