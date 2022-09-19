Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.