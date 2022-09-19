Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 777 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $68,321.61. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $546,283.44.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $32,041.59.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00.

Impinj Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. 200,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $5,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

