ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 3,262,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,236. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Several analysts have weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

