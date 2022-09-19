Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 852,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 247,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 345,722 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 306,610 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43.

