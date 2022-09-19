Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 2,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $18,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,938.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.16. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,163. The company has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Towle & Co lifted its position in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

