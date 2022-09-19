Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 2,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $18,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 218,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,938.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
NYSE MTW traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.16. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,163. The company has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $23.26.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
