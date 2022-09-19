Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells 10,815 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mahidhar Reddy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blink Charging alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 790,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 16.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.