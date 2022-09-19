Insider Selling: Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) Insider Sells £112,500 in Stock

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £112,500 ($135,935.23).
Futura Medical Price Performance
FUM opened at GBX 41.98 ($0.51) on Monday. Futura Medical plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.30 ($0.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.58.
About Futura Medical
