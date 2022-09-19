Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Sells 2,479 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $12,791.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,309.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,479 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $12,965.17.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $13,545.78.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $13,743.97.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Trading Down 3.2 %

Lantronix stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 238,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,652. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

