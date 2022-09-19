Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $2,601,554.39 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $223.07 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $291.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $293,743,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

