Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,842.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 500,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

