Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 10.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Insperity worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insperity by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,143 shares of company stock worth $6,904,947 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.03. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,558. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

