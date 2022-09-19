Instadapp (INST) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

Instadapp (INST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $58,912.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

