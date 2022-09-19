InsurAce (INSUR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $477,542.00

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. InsurAce has a market cap of $4.61 million and $477,542.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

