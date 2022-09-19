Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 18.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IRRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

