Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 1,238 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.25% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

