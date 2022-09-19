Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,410,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 63,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after buying an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

INTC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,069,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,598,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

