Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,852. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

