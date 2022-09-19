International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,229. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

