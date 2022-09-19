International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $127.12. 96,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.