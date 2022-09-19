Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,725. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.