Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) is WP Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 7.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,392,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 700,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,731. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.

