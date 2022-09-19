Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.23. 2,820,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average is $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.