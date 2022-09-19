Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.72. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

