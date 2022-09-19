Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Investar Trading Down 0.7 %
ISTR stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
