Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Investar Trading Down 0.7 %

ISTR stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Investar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

