IRISnet Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,099,439,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,381,751,904 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

