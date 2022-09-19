iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,159.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 777,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 768,503 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,632. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

