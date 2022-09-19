iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Trimmed by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after acquiring an additional 718,092 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

