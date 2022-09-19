iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,466,316 shares.The stock last traded at $119.96 and had previously closed at $122.96.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 107,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

