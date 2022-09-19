iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.