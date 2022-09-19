iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Hoese & Co LLP’s Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Shares of IVV traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $388.31. 94,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
