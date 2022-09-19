iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 9th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.73. 70,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

