iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.67. 145,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

