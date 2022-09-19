iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTD. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $446,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.