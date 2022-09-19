iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) by 680.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 20,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

