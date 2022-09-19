iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 876,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

