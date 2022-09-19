iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,013 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,230 call options.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $35.08. 3,217,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,331 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 265,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.