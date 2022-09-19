iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) is One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 4.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 279,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after buying an additional 965,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.36. 216,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

