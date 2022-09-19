iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.63

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 2172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $529,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

