iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 18.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $119,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.89. 165,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

